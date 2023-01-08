'Long live Craig': Raleigh family remembers teen killed in 'accidental' shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Clutching green, silver and white balloons on Saturday in the middle of a baseball field at Biltmore Hills Park, the family of Craig Curtis cried out loud.

"Long live Craig," his sisters shouted as they released the balloons.

Raleigh Police has not identified the victim in the fatal shooting on Harmony Court in the Nottingham Woods neighborhood on Thursday night but said one male juvenile was taken into custody and charged with involuntary manslaughter by juvenile petition.

"This wasn't intentional," Taylor Williams said. "It was an accident."

Williams remembered her brother as someone who loved to laugh, while another sister broke down in tears.

"I fought for this boy," another sister said. "He's not a bad person ... my brother is gone."

Craig's mother and great aunt urged the more than 50 people who gathered, a majority of them youth, to not get involved with guns.

"A gun is not the answer to everything," the great aunt said. "But you sit there and use guns, you can't live another day. I shouldn't be burying my great nephew. It's not right. It's not right, I'm tired of burying my family."

Raleigh Police is investigating the incident as a homicide.