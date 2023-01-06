Police: Raleigh teen injured in overnight shooting

Police say the call came in just before 11 p.m. and they responded to Harmony Court.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are on the scene of an overnight shooting involving a teenager.

Police say the call came in just before 11 p.m. and they responded to Harmony Court.

That is in the Nottingham woods neighborhood in east Raleigh, off Poole Road.

SEE ALSO: Aetna picked to operate North Carolina employee health plan

When officers arrived, a teenager was found suffering from a serious injury and taken to the hospital.

The identity of the victim or who may have pulled the trigger has not been released.