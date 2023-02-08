Raleigh teen recovers at UNC Burn Unit after fire destroys family home

Anastasia Hall, a sophomore student at Sanderson High School, will remain at UNC Hospital for the next four to six weeks recovering from burn and smoke injuries.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sunday was the last time Summer Hall heard her daughter Anastasia's voice. An apartment fire destroyed the family home along Prince George Lane and displaced other families in the building. Hall's mother, 5-year-old son and son's father escaped, but flames closed in around her 16-year-old daughter Anastasia. Smoke filled her lungs and caused her to collapse.

"You don't think something like this is going to happen to you. I am a preparer. The thing is three days prior I was on Amazon looking for a ladder to go to the window just in case. I didn't buy it because we were waiting for our tax money to come. It's still sitting in my shopping cart. I can't get to it because I didn't have the money for it," said Hall.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The family lost everything. The family dog, Sparticus, a beagle-German shepherd mix did not make it. Hall recalls the moment her daughter called her as flames surrounded her.

"She calls me back three minutes later saying she's on fire. I said OK, get out the house. She started speaking in gibberish and thing everything went gone," she said.

Crews worked 45 minutes to put out the blaze. Hall shared words of gratitude for the firefighters who saved her daughter's life. Anastasia, a sophomore student at Sanderson High School, will remain at UNC Hospital for the next four to six weeks. The teen is heavily sedated and the family said 20% of her body is covered with burns.

The family is raising funds online to help with her care and medical expenses.

"If it weren't for them, my daughter wouldn't be here at all to be able to be in the hospital. I just want to say thank you to everyone," said Hall.