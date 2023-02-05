Tenants displaced, firefighter injured, dog dies in fire at Raleigh apartment complex

Nearly two dozen tenants are looking for a new place to call home after a Sunday morning fire at an apartment complex in Raleigh.

The fire happened in the 9400 block of Prince George Lane near Six Forks Road. The Raleigh Fire Department (RFD) said the two-alarm fire was reported around 6:10 a.m.

Firefighters tell ABC11, they had to rescue at least four people who were taken to the hospital to be checked out. Their injuries didn't appear to be serious, according to the responding fire department.

One firefighter was also taken to the hospital after part of a ceiling fell on him.

In all 21 people are looking for a new place to live.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire crews were on the scene for nearly four hours.

RFD said they've responded to four fires in an eight-hour period starting overnight Sunday. Two of the four fires required multiple alarms which meant additional fire stations responded.

