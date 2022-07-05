4th of july event

'A chance to come together': Fireworks dazzle over Dix Park, downtown Raleigh for Fourth of July

By
Dix Park becoming premiere spot for big events

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The downtown sky was as bright as ever Monday night as fireworks of all colors boomed into the night from Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh
.

They capped off the first-ever Fourth of July celebration at the park and certainly not the last

The fireworks didn't disappoint, to the delight of people of all ages. Thousands watched in person and on ABC11.

About 15,000 got on shuttle buses and packed the big field including the Duffys.

Brittany, Robert, Brila, Rile and Delaney, from Durham, felt this was the first real Independence Day celebration in a long time.

Brittany was deployed with the Army National Guard in Kuwait when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Now, they're back as a family unit and Brittany is expecting their fourth child.

"More so than anything it was a chance to come together, get out and do something as a family," she said.



Other families came to enjoy the lawn games including cornhole and life-size Connect Four.

Jalisa McMillan drove from Pittsboro with her three girls.

"With the pandemic happening and everything, it would be kind of hard, now it's warming to see people out and having a good time," McMillan said.

The City of Raleigh announced in June that the annual festival would move to Dix Park this year, and it was a fun-filled free event with music, games, and, of course, fireworks.

ABC11 partnered with the City of Raleigh to present the show.
4TH OF JULY EVENT
