Atlantic Avenue in Raleigh reopened following gas leak

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Atlantic Avenue reopened Saturday afternoon after a gas leak closed a portion of the road.

The Raleigh Police Department posted to social media that Atlantic Ave at Ingram Dr between New Hope Church Road and Highwoods Boulevard was closed due to the leak.

According to Dominion Energy, the leak was caused by a third-party construction crew.

Police said one lane in both directions reopened while crews are working to repair the leak.

