WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

GoRaleigh bus hit by car in Raleigh intersection, police searching for driver

WTVD logo
Monday, January 29, 2024 3:29AM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
ABC11 24/7 Streaming ChannelWatch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.
WTVD

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are searching for a driver who crashed a car into a GoRaleigh bus Sunday evening.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, the crash happened just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Oak Road and Carolina Pines Avenue. Police said the driver of the car ran from the scene.

RPD said only a few people were on the bus at the time of the crash and only minor injuries were reported.

This is a breaking story.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood

Download our mobile app and get weather and news 24/7, 365!

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW