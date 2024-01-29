GoRaleigh bus hit by car in Raleigh intersection, police searching for driver

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are searching for a driver who crashed a car into a GoRaleigh bus Sunday evening.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, the crash happened just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Oak Road and Carolina Pines Avenue. Police said the driver of the car ran from the scene.

RPD said only a few people were on the bus at the time of the crash and only minor injuries were reported.

