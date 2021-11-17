Two teens charged in killing of 19-year-old at Green Road Community Center, Raleigh Police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two 17-year-olds are charged with murder in the shooting of a 19-year-old in the 4200 block of Green Road, Raleigh Police said Wednesday.Police said Miguel Bejaran was shot Tuesday evening at the Green Road Community Center. Bejaran, a former Enloe High School student and baseball player, was found in the park and later died from his injuries.RPD took the two teenagers into custody.Raleigh Police Chief Stella Patterson said curbing violent crime is a priority."While we continue to address incidents of violence in our community, I want to stress the importance of the community's help," Patterson said. "We cannot do this alone."Patterson spoke Wednesday afternoon at the community center -- nearly at the spot where Bejaran was found -- and said input and tips from the public helped make officers make a quick arrest in this case."This is the kind of cooperation and collaboration we want to see with our community," Patterson said.Patterson was joined at the news conference by Parks Department officials and Gerald Givens of the Raleigh-Apex NAACP.The chief said she is making officers more visible, especially in high-crime areas and around nightclubs and sweepstakes parlors."My heart goes out to these three families -- the family of the young man who passed and the families of the two men who are allegedly involved in the situation," Patterson said. "That's the true calculation of what we're dealing with here."Patterson said she is concerned about the disturbing trend of these cases that involve more juvenilesShe said RPD is partnering with youth groups in the area to provide meaningful alternatives to crime for teens.Some people who were at the park playing basketball Wednesday voiced concern about the deadly incident happening in a place where so many children congregate."It's unfortunate. It's a terrible doggone place for it to happen where all the kids and families come to and stuff like that," said Walter Bobbitt. "That's terrible. I have kids around that age. Things like that just makes you want to hold them close "Wanda Braithwaite-Baril was at the park to pick up her nephew."That's worrisome, too. Just that it's happening, period, but yeah bunch of kids out here hurting kids it's unbelievable," she said. "He plays over that way. He's playing over that way. They take the kids from the center other there to play during the day so yeah that's scary."A player named Jonathan, who did not give a last name, said: "Stuff shouldn't happen at a park, it shouldn't happen anywhere but it shouldn't happen at a park where children are."