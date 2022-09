Man hospitalized after Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after he was shot in Raleigh.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Hightower Street about 4:15 p.m.

That's between MLK Boulevard and Raleigh Boulevard.

The victim was being treated for what police described as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to visit raleighcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.