More than 20 Raleigh businesses looking to fill positions

The Wake County Public School System is also hosting a virtual job fair.
Some high school seniors came to the jobs fair looking for a summer gig before college.
"I didn't work last year because we were kind of worried about what was going on with COVID," Sofia Fedele.
"With the vaccines now people have a chance to come out and find something," said Saffie Jobe,
The Flying Biscuit Cafe is participating in this evening's job fair at Village District.
The restaurant is open at 75 percent capacity and plans to open at 100 percent Tuesday. This after COVID-19 affected many businesses.
FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
"It has been affected like just how hard my servers are having to work," said Bryanna Prestwood, manager of The Flying Biscuit Café. "They've been working extra hard just to keep up with how busy this place is, which is something that we're all fortunate for, but they've all been pulling extra hours just so that they can, you know, we can keep the doors open. We can keep a night staff on, we can have that lunch and dinner options for our guests."
The Wake County Public School System is hosting a virtual job fair Wednesday, geared towards support staff. Already some 900 people had pre-registered as of 12:30 p.m. The job fair goes on from 4:30-6:30 pm and you can register and join anytime before 6:30 p.m.
"A lot of people may look at Wake County Public School System and think of teaching positions that are available and not realize that we're a business, you know, just like anyone else and we have various positions that are out there that are available," said Jason Kennedy, of the Wake County Public School System. "So bringing the attention from this job fair and putting the attention on some of these support staff positions that we're doing, I think it's just bringing a new level of attention to people so they can say, you know, 'Wow they do have these types of positions and I'm interested in those.'"
Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order, saying all people claiming unemployment benefits must fulfill work-search requirements starting June 6.