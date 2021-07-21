nc state fair

NC State Fair to hold hiring event for ticket sellers, gate attendants and other positions

EMBED <>More Videos

NC agriculture commissioner says State Fair will happen

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The N.C. State Fair will be holding a job fair for new and returning employees.

The hiring event will be held on Friday, July 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, July 31 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be located at the Kerr Scott Building at 4285 Trinity Road in Raleigh.

Here's a map to show where you enter at Gate 9.

Short interviews will be conducted at the fair and you will be contacted afterward, if selected.

Jobs are available for multiple roles such as ticket sellers, ticket takers, gate attendants, competition attendants and guest services.

You must bring your filled out application package, I-9 identity documents, social security card and license/state ID.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighncjobs hiringjob fairnc state fairwake county newsraleigh newsjobs
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NC STATE FAIR
Bandwidth becomes long term partner with NC State Fair
Community neighboring NC State fairgrounds fear parking lot plans
Spring Food Fest features NC State Fair food all weekend
State Fair will happen this fall, NC ag commissioner says
TOP STORIES
72-year-old woman dies from injuries in Harnett Co. shooting
19-year-old charged with murder in Zebulon vape shop shooting
LATEST: Gov. Cooper to give COVID-19 update as cases rise
Fauci, Rand Paul get in shouting match over Wuhan lab research
Couple whose gender reveal sparked wildfire charged with manslaughter
WATCH: NC State corpse flower blooms
Show More
Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women's soccer at Olympics
Major NC high school athletics oversight overhaul proposed
Mitch McConnell urges Americans to get vaccinated
Big infrastructure bill in peril as Republicans threaten filibuster
Latest report shows housing inventory still a problem in Raleigh area
More TOP STORIES News