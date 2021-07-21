NC State Fair to hold hiring event for ticket sellers, gate attendants and other positions

The hiring event will be held on Friday, July 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, July 31 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be located at the Kerr Scott Building at 4285 Trinity Road in Raleigh.
Here's a map to show where you enter at Gate 9.
Short interviews will be conducted at the fair and you will be contacted afterward, if selected.
Jobs are available for multiple roles such as ticket sellers, ticket takers, gate attendants, competition attendants and guest services.
You must bring your filled out application package, I-9 identity documents, social security card and license/state ID.