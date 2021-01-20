Man seriously hurt in east Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A man was hospitalized in Raleigh after a shooting on Wednesday morning.

Raleigh police said they responded to a shooting call around 6:30 in the 100 block of Kings Parkway. A man was found with serious injuries and taken to WakeMed.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information that could help investigators should call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org.

ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighsoutheast raleighcrimeshooting
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump leaves White House, says 'It's been a great honor'
LIVE COVERAGE: Biden to become president during historic inauguration
LATEST: COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens at Corinth Holders High
As US mourns 400K COVID-19 victims, NC families honor loved ones
Sarah Thomas will become the first woman referee at Super Bowl
@POTUS resets as Twitter juggles presidential accounts
Show More
Former NC Congressman Robin Hayes pardoned
Justice Department won't charge Sen. Burr over stock trades
Biden's first act: orders on pandemic, climate, immigration
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $970M after no winners hit Tuesday
NC pharmacist thinks local clinics are key to improving vaccine rollout
More TOP STORIES News