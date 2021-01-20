Man seriously hurt in east Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A man was hospitalized in Raleigh after a shooting on Wednesday morning.Raleigh police said they responded to a shooting call around 6:30 in the 100 block of Kings Parkway. A man was found with serious injuries and taken to WakeMed.Police are investigating. Anyone with information that could help investigators should call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org.ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.