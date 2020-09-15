Raleigh (WTVD) -- The Triangle's largest event celebrating Latin heritage is canceled in downtown Raleigh for 2020 due to COVID-19 and going virtual instead.
El Pueblo is putting together a series of four online events including two Facebook Live events on Sept. 20 and Oct.4 and two drive-through events on Sept. 27 and Oct. 11.
More information here.
What you need to know about the La Fiesta 2020 virtual events
