What you need to know about the La Fiesta 2020 virtual events

Raleigh (WTVD) -- The Triangle's largest event celebrating Latin heritage is canceled in downtown Raleigh for 2020 due to COVID-19 and going virtual instead.

El Pueblo is putting together a series of four online events including two Facebook Live events on Sept. 20 and Oct.4 and two drive-through events on Sept. 27 and Oct. 11.

