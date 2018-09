A 55-year-old Raleigh man is accused of exposing and pleasuring himself in front of a 4-year-old child and a woman inside of a Walmart.Sebastian Moore, 55, is facing an indecent exposure charge.Police said the incident happened Tuesday at the Walmart located at 4431 New Bern Ave.The lewd act was caught on video, according to court documents.He is being held in jail on $15,000 bond.