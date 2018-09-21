RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --The Raleigh man at the center of a police-beating investigation - where two state troopers and a wake county sheriff's deputy are charged - is now facing new charges of his own.
Raleigh Police said officers were called to Longview Grocery at 2405 Poole Road about 8:30 p.m. Thursday night and found Kyron Hinton "acting erratically" by swinging a bottle of bleach and an ashtray stand.
When officers tried to detain him, he kicked and resisted.
Medical responders treated Hinton at the scene and then took him to WakeMed for further treatment.
Hinton faces several new charges: assault on law enforcement officer, damage to government property, resist, delay and obstruct, and second-degree trespass.
Hinton was beaten by law enforcement officers in videos that went viral, and is now suing the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, saying the Highway Patrol's negligence led to the beating.
Hinton admits he was intoxicated and upset after losing his money at a nearby sweepstakes parlor but maintains the two troopers and a Wake County sheriff's deputy used excessive force.