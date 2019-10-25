crime

Raleigh man grabs 14-year-old, tries to kidnap her from gated community, police say

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man is accused of grabbing a 14-year-old girl from a gated community and trying to kidnap her.

Daron Fabulous Oliver, 35, was charged with first degree kidnapping.

Police say on he tried to take the teen on Oct. 1 in the 4600 block of Millbrook Green Drive, which is off Capital Boulevard.

The address is a gated apartment complex with multiple 'No Trespassing' signs.

The victim was able to get away and there were no reported injuries.

Oliver has been arrested 54 times in Wake County.

He is being held now at the Wake County Detention Center on $250,000 bond.
