A man is in the hospital after Raleigh police said he was shot in his living room early Tuesday morning.According to police, a man showed up at WakeMed before 3 a.m. with a gunshot wound in his stomach.The unidentified man told officers he heard someone pounding on the front door of his home, which is located in the 4400 block of Fox Road.The victim said he grabbed his shotgun and returned to the room where there was an exchange of gunfire.The suspect fled and the victim's wife took him to the hospital.The man is in critical condition; however, police said WakeMed informed them the injury is considered non-life-threatening.No information about a possible suspect has been released.