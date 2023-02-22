WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Raleigh police investigate after man shot in apartment parking lot

Jamiese Price Image
ByJamiese Price WTVD logo
Wednesday, February 22, 2023 8:20PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the 5900 block of Stillcrest Way not too far from Triangle Town Center

The victim was taken to WakeMed with what police said were not life-threatening injuries.

Police said it was not a drive-by shooting but were not clear on the relationship between the shooter and the victim

There is no information on a suspect.

An ABC11 crew is at the scene working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. And look for the latest on Eyewitness News at 4.

How safe is your neighborhood? Check with the CrimeTracker tool

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW