Raleigh police investigate after man shot in apartment parking lot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the 5900 block of Stillcrest Way not too far from Triangle Town Center

The victim was taken to WakeMed with what police said were not life-threatening injuries.

Police said it was not a drive-by shooting but were not clear on the relationship between the shooter and the victim

There is no information on a suspect.

