Raleigh man with box cutter threatens Walmart worker, steals detergent, police say

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man is in hot water with the law after Garner Police said he stole laundry detergent and threatened a worker with a box cutter.

It happened Sunday at the Walmart at 4500 Fayetteville Road in Garner. Police said 62-year-old Garland Ardel Booker made off with $80 worth of laundry detergent.

Booker allegedly threatened a female worker with a box cutter. The employee was not injured.

Booker was charged with robbery with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon

Booker was being held under a $100,000 secured bond.
