'They're going to need some time': Fiancé of mass shooting victim waits for Hedingham updates

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police said it could take several months for the investigation involving the 15-year-old suspect in the Raleigh mass shooting on Oct. 13 to be complete.

"The specific details of the types of weapons and where the suspect obtained the weapons are not a matter of public record under NCGS 132-1.4," Raleigh Police said. "Providing this information to the public could potentially jeopardize this investigation and ensuring justice for the victims and families is the priority of our investigators."

The update comes as several recent instances across the Triangle involved children and guns.

For example, the Wake County Sheriff's Office has obtained a secure custody order for a 12-year-old student at Fuquay-Varina Middle School who prompted a lockdown on Wednesday when the student fired a gun inside a classroom.

In Johnston County, the father of a 2-year-old who accidentally fatally shot himself has pleaded guilty to criminal charges on Thursday.

"We have more than 1,000 children in the United States every year who die from having access to their parents' firearms," Raleigh NAACP President Gerald Givens said. "My reaction to that news is, we have to encourage the parents to store their weapons safely, secure your weapons."

Nearly two months after the Raleigh mass shooting, Rob Steele, the fiancé of shooting victim Mary Marshall, said the suspect shooter Austin Thompson, 15, is an adult in his eyes.

"The second he chose to pull those guns and start shooting people, he's an adult, so there's no mental battle," Steele said.

In October, Thompson's parents released a statement that said there were never any indications or warning signs that their son was capable of doing anything like this.

"They lost two sons, I grieve with them for that," Steele said. "But at the same time I feel like they do have some responsibility. I'll let the court system figure all that out."

Givens added how when it comes to charging parents in connection with incidents involving a child and a weapon, figuring out the consequences can be complicated.

"It's a very tough issue, where sometimes a child may get access to a parent's firearm. They may harm others, or they may harm themselves and in either situation is heartbreaking for the entire family," Givens said. "I think that you'd have a look at each situation and the details that deal with it and find out what's the best solution and the best accountability for that particular situation."

Steele said no matter how much he knows the suspect is guilty, he's still entitled to a defense.

"They're going to need some time," Steele said.