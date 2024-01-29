Protesters block traffic near Moore Square in Raleigh calling for ceasefire in Middle East

Supporters were calling for a permanent ceasefire, lifting the siege on Gaza, and ending U.S. aid to Israel.

Supporters were calling for a permanent ceasefire, lifting the siege on Gaza, and ending U.S. aid to Israel.

Supporters were calling for a permanent ceasefire, lifting the siege on Gaza, and ending U.S. aid to Israel.

Supporters were calling for a permanent ceasefire, lifting the siege on Gaza, and ending U.S. aid to Israel.

RALEIGH. N.C. (WTVD) -- Sunday, protesters came together in a rally for Palestine near Moore Square in Downton Raleigh.

Hundreds of protesters marched along roads near the state Capitol blocking off parts of Wilmington Street. Dozens of Raleigh Police vehicles followed behind the crowds after organizers said they were not able to use one of their vehicles.

"It is very unfortunate that the police didn't allow us to have a truck. The truck always proceeded our march. This time they said 'You can not have,'" said one organizer.

Supporters were calling for a permanent ceasefire, lifting the siege on Gaza, and ending U.S. aid to Israel.

It's been more than 100 days since Hamas attacked and killed more than 1,200 Israeli people and kidnapped hundreds more.

Israel proposed a two-month ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for the release of all remaining hostages.

ALSO SEE: Clayton police investigating after gunshot victim found at restaurant on Highway 70