Raleigh St. Patrick's Day Parade happening Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh St. Patrick's Day Parade makes a return this weekend after a 2-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. rain or shine and it will be cohosted by ABC11 Chief Meteorologist Don Schwenneker.

You can watch the parade live on ABC11's 24x7 streaming channel, available for free in the ABC11 North Carolina app on your favorite connected device

More information here.
