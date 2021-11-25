Shopping

Special holiday shopping parking spaces in downtown Raleigh being tested by some small businesses

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Special holiday shopping parking spaces being tested in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Raleigh is designating parking spaces for holiday shopping outside of some downtown small businesses in an effort to encourage folks to 'shop small' this holiday season.

Flourish Market owner Emily Grey is hoping the change will bring more people downtown, especially for Small Business Saturday.

"It really allows us to compete with the bigger retailers while allowing our customers to enjoy shopping for those unique and meaningful gifts," Grey said.

Unfortunately, bringing in sales this year is proving to be harder than last.

"People really rallied behind businesses in 2020 because it was a new problem that was getting a lot of airtime and people saw businesses closing," Grey recalled. "But those of us who survived 2020, actually we have to compete with Compassion Fatigue as people go back to what they feel is a little normal."

Thirteen businesses have signed up to be part of the special parking space program so far, and people are beginning to take advantage.

"It's been really easy to just pull up, get what I need," Raleigh resident Ashton Smith said about the special parking spaces. "This is a great way to experience a business when maybe parking was overwhelming or you're unfamiliar."

The program runs through New Years Eve.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingraleighholiday shoppingsmall businessparkingraleigh news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
North Carolina offers rebate to attract esports tournaments
$250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
Durham Rescue Mission serves hot Thanksgiving meals
More TOP STORIES News