Raleigh investigating after man hit, killed by train near Pullen Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a person was hit and killed by a train Sunday night.

According to RPD, the incident happened at around 9:20 p.m. near the northwest corner of Pullen Park. A man was hit by an Amtrak passenger train traveling through the area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

