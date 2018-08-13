Raleigh police arrest man in First Citizens Bank robbery

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are investigating after someone robbed a bank near Cameron Village.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Raleigh police have arrested the man accused of robbing the First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village last week.

Thomas Earl Parker, 64, was charged with common law robbery.

He was arrested and booked into the Wake County Detention Center.

Officers believe Parker robbed the First Citizens Bank in the 2000 block of Clark Avenue on Wednesday morning.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Police said Parker demanded money from the teller and then fled the scene.

No weapons were seen and no injuries were reported.

This video above is from a previous story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bank robberyrobberyraleigh newsraleigh policeRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
Wakeboarding mama pulls off impressive 'In My Feelings' challenge
Raeford 15-year-old charged in fatal shooting
Woman dies during hit-and-run outside Durham gas station
Woman's death attributed to infection after dog nip
Rabid beaver attacked dad and girl while kayaking
Eating too much healthy food has downsides, experts say
Boy injured after being set on fire with nail polish remover, mom says
Show More
This A.M.: Top headlines you need to read
Deputies rescue women stranded on unicorn raft
This is the perfect job if you love cats
Suspect charged after rear-ending and killing Creedmoor pastor
Eat cheap: Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week kicks off today!
More News