RALEIGH (WTVD) --Raleigh police have arrested the man accused of robbing the First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village last week.
Thomas Earl Parker, 64, was charged with common law robbery.
He was arrested and booked into the Wake County Detention Center.
Officers believe Parker robbed the First Citizens Bank in the 2000 block of Clark Avenue on Wednesday morning.
Police said Parker demanded money from the teller and then fled the scene.
No weapons were seen and no injuries were reported.
This video above is from a previous story.