Man charged with murder in deadly Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting that took place at a Raleigh gas station.
Raleigh police said 31-year-old Davon Kareen Allen has been charged with possession of a firearm by felon and murder for the death of 27-year-old Devonte Latreal Martin.
At 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of New Bern Avenue. Police found Martin with a gunshot wound and he was transported to the hospital where he died because of his injuries.
Allen has been transported to the Wake County Detention Center.
Police ask anyone who can provide helpful information to either call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or to go to the CrimeStoppers website.
