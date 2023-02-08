Hearing to be held about releasing RPD bodycam video from night Darryl Williams died during arrest

Williams was in Raleigh police custody when his heart stopped beating after being tased multiple times in January.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A hearing will be held Wednesday on the possible release of bodycam footage from Raleigh police officers involved in the death of Darryl Williams.

According to the RPD 5-day report, Williams resisted arrest and officers used a stun gun on him three times outside of the Supreme Sweepstakes internet café on Rock Quarry Road near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard back in January.

While waiting for EMS to arrive, the officers noticed that Williams stopped breathing and had no pulse. They started to perform CPR and radioed for EMS to get there immediately.

When EMS arrived, they took over trying to resuscitate Williams. They also rushed him to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead at 3:01 a.m.

Representatives for Williams' family said they deserve answers about what happened that night.

Social justice activist Kerwin Pittman spoke for the family in a recent press conference.

He wants to know why officers used their stun guns on Williams while he was running away, what side of the body he was first stunned on, and for how long each shock from the stun gun hits lasted.