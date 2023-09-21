'Good for the community': Raleigh Police Department partners with Food Bank for back to school drive

Raleigh Police gave away hundreds of boxes of food Thursday afternoon to families in need.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Police Department gave away hundreds of boxes of food Thursday afternoon to families in need.

RPD's Youth and Families Services Unit organized the event.

The department partnered with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina for the "Back to School Food Drive."

More than 100 cars drove through to get food during the event. Raleigh Police Chief Stella Patterson handed out food herself along with backpacks.

She also discussed how important Thursday's initiative was to increase community engagement.

"By seeing us, they know they can trust RPD to do the right thing," Chief Patterson said

One box had fresh fruits and vegetables, and another had non-perishable items.

"It's good for the community. A lot of us are really in need and I'm thankful they were able to support those in need," said Jade Green, who has seven children. "It means a lot, a whole lot. Food is expensive so for them to do this is just awesome. I really, really appreciate it."