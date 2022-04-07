Raleigh police seek tips to help solve bus stop homicide from February

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Department homicide detectives are asking the for the public's help in solving a murder that happened on February 24.
Detectives said a passing driver found Nathaniel Price, 67, at a bus stop in the 3700 block of New Bern Avenue. He had very serious injuries and later died at the hospital.
Price's death is now being investigated as a homicide.
Detectives are asking for anyone who has any information to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit www.raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.
