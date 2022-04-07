Raleigh police seek tips to help solve bus stop homicide from February

EMBED <>More Videos

Raleigh police want help solving bus stop homicide

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Department homicide detectives are asking the for the public's help in solving a murder that happened on February 24.

Detectives said a passing driver found Nathaniel Price, 67, at a bus stop in the 3700 block of New Bern Avenue. He had very serious injuries and later died at the hospital.

Price's death is now being investigated as a homicide.

Detectives are asking for anyone who has any information to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit www.raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighmurderhomicide investigationhomicideman killed
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Isolated severe storms possible today
Senate clears way for Jackson Supreme Court confirmation | LIVE
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID: spokesman
Raleigh HBCU launches first women's rowing team
Man guilty of exploiting daughter's friends in college sex cult case
New museum honoring NC National Guard opens in Raleigh
US: 2 posed as agents, gave gifts to Secret Service officers
Show More
Ruling permitting more NC offenders to vote blocked for now
Family of 5-year-old with cancer starts nonprofit to help others
Ukraine seeks arms from NATO as fight looms on eastern front
Woman wins $10M after pushing wrong button on lottery machine
Ukrainian families in central NC continue to watch war unfold
More TOP STORIES News