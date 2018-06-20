Raleigh police identify pedestrian killed on I-440

Some kind of traffic jam here at the beltline and new bern ave after @raleighpolice are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident on 440 #abc11 pic.twitter.com/4vZtJswaGO — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) June 20, 2018

Raleigh police have identified the man killed on I-440 westbound Tuesday night.According to police, Jason Long, of Hagerstown, Maryland, was stuck on I-440 near New Bern Avenue around 9:30 p.m.Police said then a second driver crossed into the road and hit Long.Reports state Long was in the middle of the road, wearing dark clothing when the incident occurred.The roadway was closed for a few hours Tuesday night.