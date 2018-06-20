Raleigh police identify pedestrian killed on I-440

EMBED </>More Videos

Raleigh police have identified the man struck and killed on I-440 westbound Tuesday night. (WTVD)

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Raleigh police have identified the man killed on I-440 westbound Tuesday night.

According to police, Jason Long, of Hagerstown, Maryland, was stuck on I-440 near New Bern Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

Police said then a second driver crossed into the road and hit Long.



Reports state Long was in the middle of the road, wearing dark clothing when the incident occurred.

The roadway was closed for a few hours Tuesday night.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic accidentpedestrian struckpedestrian injuredwake county newsWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News