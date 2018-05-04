Raleigh police investigating man's death as possible homicide

Raleigh police are investigating a man's death as a homicide. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Raleigh police are investigating a man's death as a possible homicide.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday. Officers responded to the 300 block of Haywood Street.

Police identified 54-year-old Thomas Paul Koenigs as the man who died.

Authorities now say they are investigating his death as a homicide.

No other information was immediately released.

Anyone who saw Koenigs on the evening of May 2 or the early morning hours of May 3 is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit www.raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.
