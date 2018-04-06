Raleigh police investigating several peeping tom cases near NC State

There have been four incidents since February.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Raleigh police are investigating several peeping tom cases scattered near the NC State campus.

The latest one was on Wednesday. A woman spotted someone staring at her in the Mission Valley Apartment building.

On Feb. 5, police said a victim noticed a man using a flashlight to spy on her at an apartment on Crab Orchard Drive off Avent Ferry Road.

There were two cases reported on the 2800 block of Avent Ferry Road. One happened Feb. 18 and the other March 22.

Police do not have a suspect description.

Authorities don't know for certain whether there's just one suspect, but they said there is a common thread between all the cases.
