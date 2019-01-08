Police: Man tied up three victims with zip ties during armed robbery at Raleigh home

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A Raleigh man is facing charges for his role in an armed robbery in which three people, including a teenager, were tied up with zip ties.

Russell Lee Watkins is charged with felony conspiracy, robbery with dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary and second-degree kidnapping.

It happened at a home on Slippery Elm Drive in Southeast Raleigh on Dec. 17.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Jan. 4 and he has since been taken into custody.

Watkins stole a diamond ring from the home and then sold it to a pawn shop called American Gold Exchange in exchange for $100, according to the arrest warrant.

The warrant also states that Watkins stole an Xbox, an iPhone, $140 in cash, keys to a Mercedes sedan, and a laptop.

The victims are listed as being aged 31, 25 and 14.

Watkins is being held on $690,000 bond.
