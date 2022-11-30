Person dies after being hit by car in Raleigh

At 8:11 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on New Bern Avenue near Hedingham Boulevard.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police said a person was killed after being hit by a car.

At 8:11 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on New Bern Avenue near Hedingham Boulevard.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Ronge Mwanakyungu, 27, was crossing New Bern Avenue in an area that wasn't a crosswalk when the crash happened.

Mwanakyungu died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, impairment is not suspected, and no charges have been filed in this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.