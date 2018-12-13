Raleigh Police struggle to contain erupting fire hydrant

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Raleigh police and other workers rushed to contain an erupting fire hydrant at Glenwood Avenue and Washington Street on Thursday afternoon.

A moving truck hit the fire hydrant, causing the watery blast. There did not appear to be any injuries, police told ABC11.

Water spewed high into the air and responders directed traffic around the intersection as workers tried in vain several times to cap the torrential output.

A worker finally was able to cap the hole and stop the leakage about 3:30 p.m.

Chopper 11 HD was over the scene as the incident happened:

