'It's a nightmare': Raleigh Subway owner who marched with protesters shocked to find business damaged

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Rashid Salahat has owned the subway on Fayetteville and Martin streets since 2013.
"It gives you the opportunity to interact with so many people-different people," Salahat said
But on Saturday night, he looked at his business and city in disbelief.
"It's a nightmare. It's sad. I could not expect that from my community," Salahat said.
Salahat marched with the demonstrators throughout the day. After he went home, the once peaceful demonstration took a violent turn.
Because of the extensive damage, they'll have to close their doors until the end of the month. Losing about $150,000. Still Salahat is giving back to the community handing out free sandwiches and hoping for a brighter future.
"Without hope we cannot live. We will be back open to serve the community," Salahat said.
The NAACP and other local organizations are trying to help recuperate some of the lost funds. If you'd like to donate visit victoryinternationalinc.com.
