Songwriters in the Round: NC musicians to do special performance at Raleigh's Rialto

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As Raleigh's historic Rialto theater brings back live music to the stage several musicians from North Carolina will come together to offer a special performance on Saturday, December 2.

Singer and songwriter Jason Adamo organized the event Songwriters in The Round featuring artists from the Tarheel state.

'I invited a lot of people I've worked with over the years or actually played on my radio show," Adamo said. "Clint Roberts is coming from Asheville. Abigail Dowd from Greensboro to name a few. We have eight total including myself."

Bill West, George Hage, Steve Everett, Erik Hawks, and Heather Sarona are also slated to play.

Adamo says he is excited to be a part of bringing live music back to the Rialto Theater.

Over the years, Rialto hosted notable acts including Melissa Etheridge, Jane's Addiction, Iggy Pop, and Ben Folds, though its largely focused on alternate forms of entertainment since the early 2000's.

"I love the Rialto Theater," Adamo said. "I moved here in 2003 and have been there so many times to see movies, but, never for a concert but I've heard great things."

Click here for ticket information.