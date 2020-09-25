Weekend road closures in place ahead of planned demonstrations in downtown Raleigh

The first demonstration, the Rally Against Corruption, is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. at the steps of the Wake County Courthouse. The rally is expected to last until 5 p.m. Two hours later, the second march is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. at Nash Square.
The City of Raleigh issued road closures for the following streets from 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, until 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28.:
- Fayetteville Street between Morgan Street and Davie Street
- Hargett Street between Salisbury Street and Wilmington Street
- Martin Street between Salisbury Street and Wilmington Street
