Weekend road closures in place ahead of planned demonstrations in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Parts of many major streets in the heart of downtown Raleigh will be closed this weekend ahead of planned protests.

The first demonstration, the Rally Against Corruption, is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. at the steps of the Wake County Courthouse. The rally is expected to last until 5 p.m. Two hours later, the second march is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. at Nash Square.

The City of Raleigh issued road closures for the following streets from 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, until 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28.:

  • Fayetteville Street between Morgan Street and Davie Street
  • Hargett Street between Salisbury Street and Wilmington Street
  • Martin Street between Salisbury Street and Wilmington Street


VIEW THE MAP:

