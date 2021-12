RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police have arrested a man in connectionof a man at a northeast Raleigh apartment complex.On Friday, Raleigh police said detectives have arrested Terrence Lawson, 30, in the Aug. 26 death of 37-year-old Edward Cooper Outlaw.The shooting took place along the 2300 block of Otterburn Place at the Perry Point Apartments off of Capital Boulevard.Outlaw was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.Lawson is charged with murder and is being held at the Guilford County Detention Center.