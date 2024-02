Juvenile sent to hospital in Raleigh shooting, suspect in custody

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A suspect is in custody after a boy was shot and had to be taken to a hospital in Raleigh.

According to police, when officers arrived at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Otters Run Court shortly after 10:30 a.m., they found a male juvenile with a gunshot wound.

Police do have a suspect in custody but have not released any further information on the arrest at this time.

Officers said there remains no ongoing threat to the community.