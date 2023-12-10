Man shot multiple times in parking lot on New Bern Avenue

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Saturday evening.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, the shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Popeyes restaurant on New Bern Avenue near Trawick Road. The man was taken to the hospital with what officers said were non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

This is a breaking story.

