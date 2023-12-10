WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man shot multiple times in parking lot on New Bern Avenue

WTVD logo
Sunday, December 10, 2023 3:05AM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Saturday evening.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, the shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Popeyes restaurant on New Bern Avenue near Trawick Road. The man was taken to the hospital with what officers said were non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

This is a breaking story.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
Watch Live
ON NOW