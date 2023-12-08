Man fires gunshots from his car, gets arrested by Raleigh police officers sitting in marked cars

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man in Raleigh is facing several charges after discharging his weapon Thursday night near two police officers.

According to the Raleigh Police Department (RPD), the two officers were sitting in a marked police vehicle at Haywood Street and Martin Street just before 11 p.m. The driver of another vehicle approached the intersection and fired nine shots from his driver's side window. At least one of the officers fired back in response, RPD says.

No injuries were reported.

Police arrested and charged Dontezs Sharirh Whitley-Taylor, 30, with felony assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer, conspiracy to commit a felony, going armed to the terror of the people, and discharge firearm in city limits.

Anyone who believes they may have information on this case is asked to visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.

