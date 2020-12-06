12-year-old girl hurt after shots fired into Raleigh apartment, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police said just after 10 p.m., officers responded to shooting call in the 6160 St. Giles Street.
Officers found a 12-year-old girl injured by glass after shots were fired into an apartment.
Police said the girl was standing near a window when a bullet came through. The girl was taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
A few hours earlier, two women and a 16-year-old boy were injured in a shooting along the 700 block of East Martin Street. All three victims are also at WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 834-4357.
