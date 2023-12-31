2 women injured in overnight shooting in Raleigh

Raleigh Police are investigating after two women were shot early Sunday on Stovall Drive.

Raleigh Police are investigating after two women were shot early Sunday on Stovall Drive.

Raleigh Police are investigating after two women were shot early Sunday on Stovall Drive.

Raleigh Police are investigating after two women were shot early Sunday on Stovall Drive.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating after two women were shot early Sunday.

Officers responded just before 2:15 a.m. to the 1400 block of Stovall Drive near Marcum Street. They found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries. A second woman, who had been shot in the same incident, arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.

She also had what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

RPD said Sunday morning that there are no suspects in custody and the case remains under investigation.

Anyone who believes they may have information on this case is asked to visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood