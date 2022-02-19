Man shot on Western Boulevard in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating after a man was shot Friday night.

It happened about 7:35 p.m. in the 3900 block of Western Boulevard not far from N.C. State University.

Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately released.

Officers and detectives are actively investigating

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to either call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or to go to the CrimeStoppers website. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

