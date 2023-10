There is no word yet on a suspect.

2 hurt in Raleigh shooting near NC State campus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are expected to survive an overnight shooting in Raleigh that took place near NC State's campus.

It happened at a hookah lounge on Western Boulevard across from the Cookout.

SEE ALSO: Community leaders honored with presidential award in Durham

There is no word yet on a suspect.