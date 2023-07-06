Raleigh apologies for city's participation in slavery and segregation

In a resolution adopted Wednesday, Raleigh apologized for its participation in slavery and segregation that destroyed black communities in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A moment of reflection at an afternoon city council session, the City of Raleigh apologized for the city's racist past.

In a resolution adopted Wednesday by the city council, Raleigh apologized for its past participation in slavery, segregation, enforcing Jim crow laws, and implementing urban renewal programs that destroyed black communities in Raleigh.

Kara Sanders is a longtime resident of Raleigh. She said the apology doesn't feel sincere.

"I think it was a way to like placate people who this looks good for and feels good for," said Sanders.

"It can't be genuine. Why would you even open that door for criticism," she continued.

We met Sanders outside of the city municipal building after she addressed the city council Wednesday night on a different matter.

She said with an apology, there's an expectation of changed behavior. "Why would you apologize for a racist past when we clearly see that there's a lot of gentrification going on and people are losing their homes," Sanders continued.

Sommer Wisher works with underserved communities in Raleigh. Wisher said an apology is just one part. "Words are words, and they're great, but without action, they're just words."

The resolution also encourages city leaders formulate projects and proposals aimed at promoting equality. The city administration is also called to explore the roots causes of poverty and address the unmet needs of the African American community impacted by the city's racist past.

"Repairing something that has taken place for far too many years, is going to be really hard to undo. I think that without appropriate action and legislation and changes in mindsets. I don't know how you can undo such a long history of injustice," continued Wisher.

Other North Carolina cities and counties have adopted similar resolutions including Durham, High Point, and Orange County.