Man stabbed while riding city bus in Raleigh

RAELIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man was stabbed while riding a bus Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to calls about a stabbing just after 1 p.m. on a bus traveling at the intersection of Chapanoke Road and South Wilmington Street. The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Police have not taken a suspect into custody.

This is a breaking story.

