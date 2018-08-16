Raleigh swim coach charged with sex crimes involving child

A former Raleigh swim coach is charged with sex crimes involving a child.Arrest records show 32-year-old Nicholas Walkotten, of Garner, is charged with indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense with a child.The alleged offenses happened between June 1 and August 1, according to a warrant.The head coach of the Marlins of Raleigh swim team told ABC11 that Walkotten was with the team until two weeks ago -- when he was fired.The head coach, Paul Silver, said Walkotten was terminated as soon as Silver was made aware of the allegations. He also said he contacted police immediately, once he learned about the incident.