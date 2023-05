A dump truck hauling what appeared to be sand or gravel overturned Friday afternoon on Capital Boulevard

The crash happened just south of Durant Road.

Just before 3 p.m. police had blocked off southbound lanes of Capital Boulevard after the Durant Road intersection, forcing all drivers to turn onto Durant Road or Perry Creek Road.

Traffic in the area was backed up for about a mile.

It's unclear at this time what caused the truck to crash or if anyone was injured.